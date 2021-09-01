Woodstock Film Festival Announces Slate For This Fall’s 22nd Edition

The Woodstock Film Festival has announced the slate for its 22nd edition, with 11 world premieres among the 43 features on the bill.

The festival will take place September 29 to October 3 in three Hudson Valley communities about two hours north of New York City. In-person screenings and events will be featured throughout the fest’s five days, but online options will also enable attendees to connect amid the ongoing challenges of Covid-19.

Panels, concerts and comedy sets along with film screenings are planned in Woodstock, Kingston and Saugerties. Neon chief Tom Quinn is slated to receive the festival’s Honorary Trailblazer Award, an honor announced in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

The festival will kick off with Fanny: The Right to Rock, a documentary about a pathbreaking Filipina-American garage band, with a performance by some of the band’s members following the screening. Music is an annual touchstone for Woodstock’s lineup, given the heritage of the surrounding area. Among the 10 music-centric films on this year’s slate are documentaries about the Velvet Underground, Cuban scat singer, songwriter and tropical soul man Francisco Fellove and singers Alanis Morissette and Joe Cocker.

Among the 43 feature films, there are six U.S. premieres, seven East Coast premieres and seven New York premieres. (See the full lineups below.) More than 40% of the directors in the feature lineup are women, organizers noted.

Along with Quinn, attendees are scheduled to include actors Kelsey Grammer, Matt Dillon, Kelly Jenrette and Timothy Blake Nelson; and filmmakers Eliza Hittman, Roger Ross Williams, Ry Russo-Young, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chinn.

“In thinking of the scope of this year’s lineup, I see a clear reflection of the challenging world of the past year, where resilience has been a requirement for survival and a unifying force for people pulling together,” said Meira Blaustein, the festival’s executive director. “Filmmakers dive deeply into the myriad ways people face the unknowns and the unknowables, opening a window into new and uncharted discoveries. We are excited to be showing the work of these talented and dedicated filmmakers at this year’s festival.”

This year’s festival pays tribute to two recently deceased filmmakers: Academy-Award winning documentarian Leon Gast and Emmy-winning editor Lewis Erskine. Gast’s When We Were Kings and Stanley Nelson’s Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, which was edited by Erskine, will screen, with Nelson in attendance.

Here are the full documentary and narrative slates:

Feature Documentaries

AFTER ANTARCTICA, Tasha Van Zandt, New York Premiere

CAPTAIN COUNTER CULTURE, Michael P. Nash, U.S. Premiere

DAUGHTER OF A LOST BIRD, Brooke Pepion Swaney

EL GRAN FELLOVE, Matt Dillon, East Coast Premiere

FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK, Bobbi Jo Hart and Robbie Hart, East Coast Premiere

FLEE, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

HERE. IS. BETTER, Jack Youngelson, World Premiere

HORTON FOOTE: THE ROAD TO HOME, Anne Rapp, East Coast Premiere

JAGGED, Alison Klayman, U.S. Premiere

JULIA, Julie Cohen & Betsy West, East Coast Premiere

LEARNING TO LIVE TOGETHER: THE RETURN OF MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN, Jesse Lauter, World Premiere

LIFE & LIFE, NC Heikin

MY SO-CALLED SELFISH LIFE, Therese Shechter, World Premiere

NUCLEAR FAMILY, Ry Russo-Young, East Coast Premiere

OUR AMERICAN FAMILY, Hallee Adelman & Sean O’Grady, World Premiere

RANGER, Austin James Peck, World Premiere

STORM LAKE, Beth Levison & Jerry Risius, New York Premiere

THE FORBIDDEN STRINGS, Hasan Noori, New York Premiere

THE RESCUE, E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, New York Premiere

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND, Todd Haynes

WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA, Emily Kunstler & Sarah Kunstler, New York Premiere

Feature Narratives

18 ½, Dan Mirvish, World Premiere

BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN, Radu Jude

CATCH THE FAIR ONE, Josef Kubota Wladyka

FALLING FOR FIGARO, Ben Lewin, East Coast Premiere

FOXHOLE, Jack Fessenden, U.S. Premiere

HUDA’S SALON, Hany Abu-Assad, East Coast Premiere

KENDRA AND BETH, Dean Peterson, World Premiere

L’INDIVISION, Melanie Delloye, World Premiere

Eighty-year-old Philippe lives alone in a mansion that his children want to sell and developers plan to tear down against his will. A suspenseful family drama.

MASS, Fran Kranz, New York Premiere

MY DEAD DAD, Fabio Frey, World Premiere

OLD HENRY, Potsy Ponciroli, U.S. Premiere

ONE SECOND, Yimou Zhang, U.S. Premiere

PETIT MAMAN, Céline Sciamma

PORCUPINE, M. Cahill, U.S. Premiere

SON OF MONARCHS, Alexis Gambis

THE BLAZING WORLD, Carlson Young, East Coast Premiere

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN, Will Sharpe, New York Premiere

THE SHUROO PROCESS, Emrhys Cooper, World Premiere

THE SPACE BETWEEN, Rachel Winter

THE WINTER HOUSE, Keith Boynton, World Premiere

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, Joachim Trier