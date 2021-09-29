‘Wonka’: Warner Bros Movie Adds Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman & Jim Carter

Warner Bros has rolled cameras in the UK on its new musical movie Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Additional cast members just announced include Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Jim Carter.

They join Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Tom Davis (Paddington 2), Simon Farnaby (the Paddington films), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Matt Lucas (Paddington), Colin O’Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) and Ellie White (The Other One).

‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Everett

Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film. The pic takes place before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Paul King is directing from a screenplay he wrote with Paddington 2 co-writer Simon Farnaby (with prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Harry Potter franchise producer David Heyman is producing. Michael Siegel and Rosie Alison are EPs. serving as executive producers. The below the line team includes Oscar-nominated DP Seamus McGarvey (Anna Karenina, Atonement); Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley (Tenet, Dunkirk); editor Mark Everson (the Paddington films); and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (the Paddington films).

The pic comes out on March 17, 2023.