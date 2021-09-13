Women’s Weekend Film Challenge Selects Fellows For First TV Pilot Accelerator

The Women’s Weekend Film Challenge has selected eight emerging writers as fellows for its inaugural pilot accelerator program, which will feature three weeks of intensive training followed by the chance to pitch to studios, production companies and executive producers.

WWFC, founded by Katrina Medoff and Tracy Sayre in 2017 to promote gender equity behind the camera and on screen, is best know for its signature film challenge that has produced 30 short films with more than 700 female filmmakers, as well as running production workshops. The accelerator is designed to help emerging writers with completed scripts advance their careers as well as boost representation of women and non-binary people in TV.

The inaugural fellows and their pilots are Danielle Nicki (“Welcome to Nirvana”), Joanne Thomson (“Spinner & Marie”), Kate Torgovnick May (“Something Sweet”), Kenyetta Raelyn (“Tenth”), Ramou Sarr (“Killing It”), Samantha Wilson (“Foresight”), Spade Robinson (“Little Shop of Daughters”) and Vivian Kerr (“Five Points”).

The WWFC’s panel of executive producer, development executive and writer judges selected the group out of 723 applicants, who will learn from Self Made co-showrunner Elle Johnson, Queen of the South supervising producer Matthew J. Lieberman, development exec Christine Walters (Tacoma FD, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), public speaking coach Samara Bay and entertainment lawyer Anuj Gupta. The program will culminate with a week of pitching to studios, production companies and producers looking for new material and/or new writers.

“The scripts chosen for this accelerator run the gamut from comedy to sci-fi to contemporary and period dramas. The one thing that unifies all of these scripts is the pure talent of these writers and their passion for telling women’s stories,” Medoff said.