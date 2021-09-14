HBO Max Lands SWSW Drama ‘Women Is Losers’ In U.S. Deal, Gets October Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has acquired North American rights to writer-director Lissette Feliciano’s debut film Women Is Losers, the 1960s-set indie drama that world premiered at this year’s SXSW and is toplined by Lorenza Izzo, Chrissie Fit and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The streamer will now debut the film exclusively on the platform October 18.

Set in 1960s San Francisco, the plot centers on a once-promising Catholic schoolgirl (Izzo) who sets out to rise above the oppression of poverty and invest in a future for herself that sets new precedents for the time. The pic is inspired by real women and the Janis Joplin song of the same title. Bryan Craig, Steven Bauer, Liza Weil, Cranston Johnson, Alessandra Torresani, Shalim Ortiz and Lincoln Bonilla also star.

Feliciano and David Ortiz are producers.

“We set out to make a film that was as bold, funny, and honest as the women that inspired it,” said Feliciano, who also discussed the film at Deadline’s SXSW Studio earlier this year. “We could think of no better time in our nation’s history for this film to reach the women of America. This is one you’re going to want to watch with your family. We’ve found the perfect partner in HBO Max who are known for their provocative and entertaining content. This film is an inter-generational story and at its core is about always having hope no matter how big the obstacles. Lorenza Izzo, Chrissie Fit, Simu Liu, and Bryan Craig give their hearts in these performances. I can’t wait for you all to see them.”

The Film Sales Company’s Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga negotiated the deal with Leslie Cohen for HBO Max.