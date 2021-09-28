Daddy Yankee Signs With WME

Latin Grammy-winning singer and actor Daddy Yankee has signed with WME in all areas.

Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, is credited as a founder of the reggaeton genre earning him the nickname “The King of Reggaeton.” He recently made history as the only Latin artist to log over one billion Spotify streams on three tracks.

The Puerto Rican native has sold more than 17 million albums, charted 50 hit songs on Billboard charts, and is the only Latin Artist with four Spanish-language songs to reach the Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100.

Yankee collaborated with Luis Fonsi and songwriter Erika Ender on the hit song “Despacito” in 2017 that would go on to become of the biggest hits of the year.

On the small screen, he appeared in a 5-episode arc of the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful in 2010; and as a guest diner on Hell’s Kitchen five years later.

Yankee continues to be repped by Mireddys Gonzalez, Raphy Pina, and attorney, Simran Singh.