WME Independent Formed In Transition From Endeavor Content; Deborah McIntosh & Alex Walton Head Group

WME on Monday launched WME Independent, a division to broker domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services. It will be headed by Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton, both of whom were most recently at Endeavor Content.

Those deals had for years been steered under Endeavor Content, but that entity is in the process of being sold off as a freestanding production entity. McIntosh and Walton will bring film sales and film financing consulting services back inside the agency and will differentiate itself in the marketplace by offering domestic and international film sales services.

“WME Independent will serve as a critical vehicle to fuel our clients’ projects while providing the global perspective necessary to navigate today’s content marketplace,” WME chief operating officer Dan Limerick said. “Deb, Alex and their team have an undeniable track record of bringing many successful artist-driven projects to fruition, and we look forward to bringing their skills and expertise to our clients.”

The division will also include agents Will Maxfield, Gerren Crochet, Zach Glueck, Katie Irwin, Nelson Mok, Abraham Bengio and Laurel Charnetsky. Business and legal affairs will also join the group back at the agency.

McIntosh was SVP Film Advisory at Endeavor Content, where she was part of the original group of executives to form Endeavor Content in 2017. Walton and McIntosh together raised financing for many films while at Endeavor Content including The Russo Brothers’ Cherry, starring Tom Holland; Pig, starring Nicolas Cage; Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man; Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s action thriller Beckett starring John David Washington; Damien Chazelle and his debut feature Whiplash, Benh Zeitlin’s Beasts of the Southern Wild; Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching; Ilya Naishuller’s Hardcore Henry; Reed Morano’s Meadowland; and several actors-turned-filmmakers including Rebecca Hall’s Sundance sensation Passing, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directing debut The Lost Daughter which won Best Screenplay at Venice, Billy Porter’s What If? and Paul Dano’s Wildlife.

Walton had been EVP Film Advisory and co-head of the Film Group at Endeavor Content. Previously, he partnered with Ken Kao to form international sales outfit Bloom in 2014. As president, Alex oversaw sales, production and distribution for Bloom’s slate including The Front Runner, Book Club, Bad Education, Suburbicon, The Nice Guys and Love Wedding Repeat. Prior to Bloom, Alex was President of International Sales and Distribution at Exclusive Media and before that ran the International Sales Division at Paramount Vantage.