Former WME Agent Andrew Kenward Joins Rising Digital Brand Friday Beers

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Kenward, who spent eight years as an agent at WME, has joined digital brand Friday Beers as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Kenward (left) will work closely with CEO Jack Barrett, Chief Creative Officer Max Barrett and Head of Production Alex Edge to expand the company’s business, particularly related to merchandise, finance and operations and new business operations. He will function as a hybrid of COO, CFO and Chief Growth Officer.

For the last four years, Kenward was an agent in the digital media department, where he represented publishers, media brands, creators, musicians, comedians, athletes, producers and directors including Steph Curry’s Unanimous Content and Chad Goes Deep. He began representing Friday Beers at WME in February 2020.

Friday Beers is a media platform, production company, and lifestyle brand with its own set of characters that it calls the Friday Beers Cinematic Universe. It was created in November 2019 by the Barrett brothers, starting as a viral Instagram feed with reach now in merchandising, branded content, podcasts, music, live events and film and TV projects.

Its idea is to create a world of comedy that makes self-deprecating, laugh-out-loud party humor cool again.

Friday Beers is represented by WME and Mosiac.