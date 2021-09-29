Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: IOC Will Only Sell Tickets To Chinese Citizens

UPDATE: Chinese citizens will be the only ones permitted to buy tickets to the upcoming Winter Olympics, according to a ruling today by the International Olympic Committee.

“Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China’s mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures. Specific requirements on COVID-19 countermeasures for spectators from China’s mainland and the details of ticketing arrangements are under discussion and development and will be released to the public in due course once they are finalized.”

“The IOC and IPC welcome the decision to allow for the sale of tickets to spectators residing in China’s mainland,” the committee added. “This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favorable atmosphere to the venues. However, all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world, knowing that the restriction on spectators from outside mainland China had to be put in place in order to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter.”

Given the financial bath generated by the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were postponed and then had travel and attendance restrictions, the decision to limit the audience for the Winter Games could put further pressure on the IOC. This is particularly true since ratings were down for the summer games.

The IOC previously said all participants in the 2022 Winter Olympics must be vaccinated. They IOC will review any requests for a medical exemption.