William Shatner’s ‘TekWar’ In Works As Adult Animated Series With Pure Imagination Studios

EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner and his Shatner Universe has teamed with Pure Imagination Studios to develop and produce a mixed-reality, adult animated series based on Shatner’s hit science fiction thriller TekWar.

Developed and written by Matt Michnovetz (24, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), TekWar is based on Shatner’s series of bestselling detective novels, the first published in 1989. The novels are set in the year 2043 and follow a former detective in futuristic Los Angeles who was framed for the crime of dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip. It poses a great threat to humanity and has the potential to become a virus that will lead to an unrecoverable future.

TekWar is being conceptualized as a mixed-reality animated series where viewers will be able to participate with the show in different forms of technology via mobile, tablets or wearable devices. The series can be viewed stand-alone, but the level of immersion into the show, its characters and technology is enhanced by the ability to become part of the narrative.

Producers say the series is the first step in building a real-time multiverse around a property and Shatner, who has been involved in pioneering new frontiers his entire career.

The franchise began as a bestselling book series and became a hit live-action television series featuring Shatner, as well as a comic book series and a video game. The Emmy-nominated series, which ran from 1994-96, aired on USA Network and Sci Fi Channel in the U.S. and CTV in Canada.

“We are very excited to work with the legendary William Shatner to reimagine the world of TekWar at a post-pandemic time,” said John P. Roberts, Pure Imagination’s Chief Content Officer. “TekWar was truly ahead of its time envisioning a future filled with AI and the world of simulated reality. It’s becoming our reality now, and we’re excited to build a storyverse around it.”

Added Joshua Wexler, Pure Imagination’s Chief Executive of Fun: “We want to do something that hasn’t been done before. Who better to do that with than one of the greatest legends in the sci-fi universe? The world and story of TekWar transcends traditional linear media and has the potential to be experienced on multiple entertainment platforms, some that exist today and some we’ll have to invent, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Said Shatner, best known for his roles on the original Star Trek and on Boston Legal: My association with Pure Imagination is beyond my sheer imagination. Imagine bringing to life this wonderful character in a variety of ways, so technologically advanced. This is the future, and I am looking forward to it.”