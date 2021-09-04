Willard Scott Dies: ‘Today’ Weatherman Who Celebrated Centenarians Was 87

AP

In 1955, he began hosting the Joy Boys radio show on the NBC radio station WRC. He remained on the program until it ended in 1974.

He hosted children’s TV shows in the 1960s and appeared on WRC playing a wide range of characters, including Bozo the Clown. Scott also had the distinction of being the first person to play Ronald McDonald, appearing in commercials in the Washington area starting in 1963.

Scott became the weatherman for NBC’s Washington DC local channel 4 station. In March 1980, he ove to the network, and he replaced Bob Ryan as weatherman on Today.

Not content to merely give the forecast, Scott became known for such stunts as doing the weather dressed as Boy George while the singer was at the height of his fame. He also dressed up as a giant Cupid on Valentine’s Day, in a barrel on the day taxes were due, and a groundhog to celebrate Groundhog Day. He also dressed as Brazilian singer and actress Carmen Miranda in a 1983 episode of Today in order to secure a $1,000 donation to the USO.

”People said I was a buffoon to do it,” he told The New York Times in that 1987 interview. ”Well, all my life I’ve been a buffoon. That’s my act.”

The tradition of honoring those who turned 100 years old began In 1983. Scott honored a viewer’s request to wish his mother a happy 100th birthday. That tradition lives on.