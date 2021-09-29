Will Packer Productions Ups Alvie Hurtado To Director Of Development

Will Packer Productions has promoted Alvie Hurtado to Director of Development. In his new role he will be tasked with identifying content, filmmakers and talent for feature film development and production at the company behind hit pics including Girls Trip and Night School. He will report to EVP Motion Pictures Johanna Byer.

Hurtado joined WPP in 2017 as an assistant to the president of film, and was upped to Creative Executive last year, along the way championing diverse voices.

“Alvie is an integral part of our film team,” Will Packer said Tuesday. “As we embark upon a rousing new chapter at WPP he will be essential to our short- and long-term goals.”

WPP has seen 10 of its films open at No. 1 at the box office. Its latest pic, The Photograph, was released last year. Its current projects include Beast, starring Idris Elba and directed by Baltasar Kormákur, which is set up at Universal and just wrapped production in South Africa.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with Will, Johanna and the WPP team in this new role; it’s such an exciting time for the company,” said Hurtado, who is also a co-founder and board member of the Latin Tracking Board. “I am excited to fulfill our goal to empower new voices and tell unique and entertaining stories.”