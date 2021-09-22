Willie Garson Remembered As “Delightful Actor” & “Friend Who Loved Me At My Worst”

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Refresh for latest … Tributes are hitting social media for Willie Garson, the Sex and the City fan favorite who later starred on White Collar. He died today of cancer at 57.

“I love you so much papa,” Garson’s son Nathen wrote on Instagram. “Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

Some big names in TV already, including some of Garson’s co-stars, have weighed in on Twitter. We’ll update this post as more come in.

“No matter what project he was on, Willie was always a fan favorite. Nowhere was that more true than on White Collar, where he took the character of Mozzie, an outcast conspiracy theorist, and made him lovable to the core. He will be missed.”
— NBCUniversal

