Willie Garson Remembered As “Delightful Actor” & “Friend Who Loved Me At My Worst”

Refresh for latest … Tributes are hitting social media for Willie Garson, the Sex and the City fan favorite who later starred on White Collar. He died today of cancer at 57.

“I love you so much papa,” Garson’s son Nathen wrote on Instagram. “Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

Some big names in TV already, including some of Garson’s co-stars, have weighed in on Twitter. We’ll update this post as more come in.

“No matter what project he was on, Willie was always a fan favorite. Nowhere was that more true than on White Collar, where he took the character of Mozzie, an outcast conspiracy theorist, and made him lovable to the core. He will be missed.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.❤️ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

I’m in a state of shock. I can not believe Willie Garson has left us. This is horribly sad news and I am heartbroken for his son and family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) September 22, 2021

Really gonna miss this sweet funny talented friend. Rest in peace @WillieGarson pic.twitter.com/MjveJqpqbT — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) September 22, 2021

I’m at a lost for words…Willie Garson I Fkn Love You Bro…can’t believe Your no longer with US…Love Your Humanity…don’t want to believe this… — Luis Guzman (@IamLuisGuzman) September 22, 2021

Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/sqgXC9YDDZ — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 21, 2021

Rest easy sweet @WillieGarson …I am so glad I told you I adored you before you left #rip pic.twitter.com/CwFDJt6FrR — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) September 21, 2021

In shock over the loss of WILLIE GARSON

A lovely guy&a great actor who’s been part of our small community of character actors here in Los Angeles as long as i can remember

Always warm & supportive &just,i was always happy to see Will &i can’t believe he’s gone

Prayers for his son — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 22, 2021

Rest in peace @WillieGarson Thank you for your kind heart. https://t.co/oKuJ6ONHQH — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 22, 2021

Losing Willie Garson shocks me. This sweet man was an old buddy. To say this is a loss is a huge understatement. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pHIqYh1s2R — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) September 22, 2021

WHAT A DELIGHT IT WAS TO WORK WITH WILLIE GARSON AS DICK DICKER ON PUSHING DAISIES – HE WAS ALWAYS IN ON THE JOKE AND WILL BE MISSED BY SO MANY. R.I.P. WILLIE. pic.twitter.com/y6OvGPrUfw — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) September 22, 2021