Wiip Options ‘Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn’ Book For Television Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Lee’s independent studio wiip (The Mare of Easttown) has optioned the rights to Gary M. Pomerantz’s bestselling nonfiction book Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn: The Saga of Two Families and The Making of Atlanta to adapt for television.

In Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn, Pomerantz traces five generations of two of Atlanta’s defining political family dynasties — the Allens, descending from slave owners, and the Dobbses, descending from slaves. These families produced the two most influential mayors of the modern South: Ivan Allen Jr. and Maynard Jackson Jr.

Through interviews and research, Pomerantz shows how the families rose to social, economic and political prominence but also demonstrates how their compelling lives paralleled the shifting relations between Atlanta’s blacks and whites, as the city grew to become the capital of the New South. It is a representative story of the transformation of a city and the entire South.

Wiip’s Lee and Hope Hartman (Pistol) will serve as executive producers on the project.

Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year and has been reviewed favorably by USA Today, The Chicago Tribune and The Washington Post Book World.

Pomerantz is the author of six nonfiction books on topics ranging from history to sports to civil rights. His most recent, The Last Pass, a New York Times bestseller about an old man coming to terms with his racial regrets, centers on Boston Celtics legends Bob Cousy and Bill Russell, both Presidential Medal of Freedom winners. He also authored WILT, 1962, about Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point NBA game; Nine Minutes, Twenty Seconds, about an aviation crash; The Devil’s Tickets about a Jazz Age murder and trial; and Their Life’s Work, a narrative about the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers that explores football’s gifts and costs.

Deal was brokered by Lucy Stille at Lucy Stille literary on behalf of the David Black Agency.