Whoopi Goldberg To Remain On ‘The View’ After Striking New Deal

Whoopi Goldberg has struck a multi-year deal to stay on The View.

The star has signed a deal that will see her continue on the daytime talkshow for four years, Deadline has confirmed.

The move means that she will stay through to at least season 28 of the show, which is currently in its 25th season.

She hosts the ABC show with Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

Goldberg’s deal comes as The View is “taking a little time to fill the seat” left behind by Megan McCain and will instead welcome a line-up of conservative guest co-hosts in the coming months including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others.

McCain exited the longtime talk show in early August after serving on the panel since 2017. She noted at various points that her decision to leave the show was driven largely by her desire to spend more time with her new daughter Liberty and with her husband, conservative commentator Ben Domenech, in Washington, D.C.

