‘Who Killed The KLF?’ Doc Boarded By Film Mode Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Who Killed the KLF?, a feature documentary about the cult and mysterious band, has been picked up for world sales by Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment ahead of its debut at Austin’s Fantastic Fest this weekend.

Directed by Chris Atkins (Starsuckers, Taking Liberties), the film looks into the band, which famously burned a million quid on the Scottish island of Jura, and later disappeared as an act and removed their music from catalogues. The pic will chronicle how the duo – Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty – shot to the top of the pop charts as one of electronic dance music’s progenitors from their punk rock origins in 1970’s Liverpool.

Director Atkins worked with the pair to tell their story. Pic was produced by Nicky Bentham, with Richard Thompson of Fulwell 73 and Ian Neil serving as executive producers.

“Film Mode is thrilled to be introducing Who Killed the KLF? to the marketplace. The film transcends the band’s fandom with this unbelievable “must see” story of underdogs giving it to the man. Audiences worldwide are in for a wild treat,” said Epstein.