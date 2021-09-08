‘Who Killed Sara?’ Star Carolina Miranda Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican thriller series Who Killed Sara? became Netflix’s most popular language title ever earlier this year with 55M subscribers watching in its first month.

The success has raised the profiles of a number of its stars, including Carolina Miranda, and helped pave the way for her signing with Hollywood talent agency Paradigm.

It comes as the show, which follows Manolo Cardona’s Alex Guzman, hellbent on finding out who killed his sister Sara after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and on getting revenge on the Lazcano family, is heading towards its third season.

The first season premiered in March 2021, quickly followed by the second season in May 2021. The streamer also revealed at the end credits of season two, that a new season would be on its way.

Miranda plays Elisa Lazcano, the youngest child and only daughter of César and Mariana Lazcano, who decides to help Alex find Sara’s true killer, even if she has to expose her family’s crimes, and falls in love with him in the interim.

Watch on Deadline

Elsewhere, the actor, from Guanajuato, Mexico, has starred in series including Telemundo’s Señora Acero (Women of Steel), which was one of the most-watched Spanish-speaking series in the United States, TV Azteca’s Las Bravo, Amazon’s Dany Who and feature films including Infelices Para Siempre.

She is currently shooting the period drama Malverde, a story about the Mexican folk-lore hero robbed from the rich and gave to the poor. This series is a story based on his life and will premiere on Telemundo in the fall of 2021.

Miranda continues to be represented by Prensa Danna in Mexico for management.