‘White Lotus’ Star Jake Lacy And Maika Monroe To Star in Paramount Players’ ‘Significant Other’

EXCLUSIVE: Following a heated bidding war, Paramount Players has landed the package Significant Other with Maika Monroe and Jack Lacy on board to star. Dan Berk and Robert Olsen will direct and also penned the script. Dan Kagan is producing.

The logline is under wraps, but the project is described as a sci-fi thriller. The film will debut exclusively on Paramount+.

Sources say studio execs were very excited about the script when it was first brought to them and are looking to fast-track it into production.

Lacy most recently starred in HBO’s hit limited series The White Lotus. Created, written and directed by Mike White, the show premiered July 11 and concluded its run with 1.9 million viewers across all platforms tuning in for the finale on August 15. Lacy was also seen in Hulu’s High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz as well as Mrs. America, Fosse/Verdon and I’m Dying Up Here.

Monroe, the breakout star of It Follows, is filming Nick Cassavetes’ God Is a Bullet opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and recently wrapped production on Chloe Okuno’s The Watcher opposite Karl Glusman. She most recently was seen in the Roku Originals series The Stranger opposite Dane DeHaan and Avan Jogia, and Greta opposite Chloe Moretz and Isabelle Huppert, which premiered at TIFF and was released by Focus. Significant Other also reunites Monroe and Berk Olsen, who directed the film Villains, which she stars in.

Watch on Deadline

Berk and Olsen recently sold an original horror-thriller pitch to Amblin/Safehouse, which they also will direct. Additionally, Berk and Olsen are adapting and will direct Dust for Village Roadshow and are writing two projects for Star Thrower.

Monroe is repped by is represented by Management 360, WME and Felker Tozcek; Lacy is repped by UTA and Beth Rosner Management.

Paramount Players has committed to creating hit genre films from contemporary voices and properties and with Paramount Pictures tapping former Fox exec Jeremy Kramer to oversee the studio last year, development has begun to ramp up since the top of the year and major productions, like a new Pet Sematary film, are already in production.