WGA Awards Date & Timeline Set; 74th Annual Ceremony Nabs Pre-Oscars Sunday Slot

The WGA has written up the key dates for its 74th Writers Guild Awards. The trophy ceremony is set for Sunday, March 20, a week before the Oscars. It will be the final major awards show before the 94th Academy Awards.

A start time was not announced — nor was whether the event will be held virtually or in-person. Also no word on whether the WGA will keep to its pre-Covid tradition of holding simultaneous separate awards ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Deadline reached out to the guild about those questions this morning but has not heard back.

Submissions for all WGA Awards categories are being accepted starting today.

Nominations for TV prizes will be announced Thursday, January 13, with the film noms coming two weeks later on January 27. The WGA’s TV nominations also include new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing.

Here are the key dates for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, followed by eligibility info:

SEPTEMBER

7: Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, New), TV-Radio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

DECEMBER

3: Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New);

3: TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

15: Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins

17: Deadline for submissions: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary)

JANUARY

5; Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

12: Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting begins

13: Television, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced

26: Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay (Original, Adapted) online voting

27: Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) Nominations Announced

FEBRUARY

16: Deadline for Final Screenplay (Original, Adapted) and Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting

MARCH

10: Beyond Words: Writers Guild Awards-nominated screenwriters panel

20: 74th annual Writers Guild Awards

TBA “And the Nominees Are…” Writers Guild Awards nominees panel

Awards Eligibility Periods

TV & New Media eligibility period: First broadcast or exhibited between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021

News & TV Documentary categories only: First broadcast or exhibited between Dec. 1, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2021

Theatrical Screenplay eligibility period: Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2021

Documentary Screenplays: Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for one week between March 1- Dec. 31, 2021