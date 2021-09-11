West Hollywood To Soon Require Vaxx Proof To Enter Restaurants, Bars, Gyms And Other Businesses

West Hollywood has issued a draconian emergency executive order requiring proof of vaccination for patrons to enter the “indoor portions” of the city’s restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses. Compliance will take place “as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 11, the city said.

The incorporated city of about 34,399 includes the Sunset Strip, home to many music venues, and parts of Hollywood Boulevard, where film premieres are routinely held. It has a large gay population and, in pre-pandemic days, hosted the largest Halloween event in the US, drawing crowds of more than 100,000.

The city issued a news release on Friday outlining the new mandate, which comes a day after a similar call for mandatory vaccinations by President Joe Biden.

City manager and director of emergency services David A. Wilson gave the order upon direction of the West Hollywood City Council, which will ratify it at its next meeting on Sept. 20.

By Oct. 11, the following types of businesses (which the city refers to as “Covered Businesses”) must require all patrons age 18 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering any indoor portion of a facility, “subject only to certain exceptions.”