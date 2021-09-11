West Hollywood To Soon Require Vaxx Proof To Enter Restaurants, Bars, Gyms And Other Businesses

Skip to main content
West Hollywood has issued a draconian emergency executive order requiring proof of vaccination for patrons to enter the “indoor portions” of the city’s restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses. Compliance will take place “as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 11, the city said.

The incorporated city of about 34,399 includes the Sunset Strip, home to many music venues, and parts of Hollywood Boulevard, where film premieres are routinely held. It has a large gay population and, in pre-pandemic days, hosted the largest Halloween event in the US, drawing crowds of more than 100,000.

The city issued a news release on Friday outlining the new mandate, which comes a day after a similar call for mandatory vaccinations by President Joe Biden.

City manager and director of emergency services David A. Wilson gave the order upon direction of the West Hollywood City Council, which will ratify it at its next meeting on Sept. 20.

By Oct. 11, the following types of businesses (which the city refers to as “Covered Businesses”) must require all patrons age 18 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering any indoor portion of a facility, “subject only to certain exceptions.”

Covered Businesses include:

  1. Establishments where food or drink is served indoors, including, but not limited to; restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges, and entertainment venues;
  2. Health/Fitness facilities, including, but not limited to; gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios, and other fitness establishments, where any patrons engage in cardiovascular, aerobic, strength training, or other exercise involving elevated breathing; and
  3. Personal Care Establishments that include businesses that offer personal care services such as but not limited to, esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, non-medical electrology, body art professional, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent makeup, piercing shops, massage therapy (non-healthcare), tanning services, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops.

The Covered Businesses will have to post notification signage warning patrons.

Additionally, the affected businesses must use “best efforts” to find out the vaccination status of all state by Nov. 1. All must provide proof of full vaccination before working in any indoor portion, the ordinance states. Delivery people are exempt, as are those under age 18.

City Contractors must also show proof of full vaccination before entering any city facility or engaging in-person with city employees, community members, or city businesses, subject only to certain exceptions. city employees, interns, contract personnel, volunteers and elected/appointed officials will be required to be vaccinated no later than Nov. 1

“‘Vaccine mandate’ does not mean ‘involuntary vaccination,’” the order claims. “Rather, such programs impose consequences on individuals who refuse to get vaccinated, such as not allowing access to certain places.”

Legal challenges to the new rule will almost certainly emerge from businesses and citizens affected by Friday’s ruling. Similar legal saber rattling has already taken place in the wake of Biden’s inflammatory Thursday speech.

