Wendy Williams Tests Positive For Covid-19; Show’s Fall Return Delayed

The Wendy Williams Show‘s scheduled Season 13 premiere has been delayed after talk show host Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

The show announced Williams’ diagnosis on its official Instagram account.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” according to the show’s statement. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Earlier this month, the show said Williams would be stepping back from promotional activities ahead of the Season 13 premiere, which had been scheduled for September 20, due to “ongoing health issues.”

Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. In December, production was paused for several weeks again so Williams could be with her family following her mother’s death.

The nationally syndicated Wendy Williams Show is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been renewed through the 2021-2022 season by the Fox Television Stations.