Wendy Williams Takes Time Out From Promotional Duties, Citing Health Issues

Unspecified health issues will keep talk show host Wendy Williams from promoting Season 13 of her Wendy Williams Show.

An Instagram post said that the 57-year-old Williams is “dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

Then, in 2018, her slurring on camera was attributed to painkillers she was taking for a fractured shoulder. All of that led to a hiatus in January 2019, which was attributed to Graves disease at first,but was later revealed to be a turn in a sober house to cope with addiction.

The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. She quickly nixed that.