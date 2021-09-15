‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie Joins Tim Burton’s Addams Family Netflix Series

Game of Thrones alumna Gwendoline Christie is set as a lead in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. She joins previously announcd Jenna Ortega who stars in the titular role, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams (Zeta-Jones).

Rounding out the Addams clan are series regular Victor Dorobantu who plays Thing, the family’s non-verbal disembodied hand; recurring actors Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams and George Burcea as Lurch; along with Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

All join previously announced series regulars Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday and Percy Hynes White.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and to be directed by Burton, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Burton executive produces with Gough and Millar, who will serve as showrunners on the series. Wednesday is produced by MGM Television, which controls the underlying rights to the IP.

Also executive producing are TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert, former MGM TV President Steve Stark, as well as several producers associated with the Addams Family IP: Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman.

Christie received a supporting actor Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s Game of Thrones. She’ll next be seen in a starring role in Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comic book series The Sandman. Christie is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in London.