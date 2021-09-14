‘Weak’: Bridget Regan & Patrick Heusinger Board Indie Thriller From J.S. Mayank

EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin) and Patrick Heusinger (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) have signed on to star alongside Katherine Castro in Weak, a new thriller from writer-director J.S. Mayank (America 2.0, Someday).

The film inspired by a true story follows an investigation involving two women: Audra (Castro), who’s suffering from depression, and her friend Jen (Regan), who’s trying to help her cope with the mental health issues. Upon their visit to a gun range, an unexpected turn of events leads to a surprising and horrifying revelation.

It’s not yet clear who Heusinger is playing.

Alex Creswick is producing the film, with Anival Morales and Mayank’s longtime collaborator Castro serving as exec producers.

Regan was just cast as Poison Ivy in The CW’s Batwoman, and recently completed filming on Paradise Lost, starring in the Spectrum Originals limited series opposite Josh Harnett, Nick Nolte and Barbara Hershey. The actress also appeared in five seasons of the Golden Globe-nominated comedy series, Jane the Virgin, along with Marvel’s Agent Carter, USA’s White Collar and more.

Heusinger is known for his villainous turn opposite Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), for his lead role opposite Stana Katie in Prime Video series Absentia, and for appearing in shows including Casual, Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce, Gossip Girl, and Royal Pains.

Regan is represented by UTA, Gasparro Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Heusinger is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment. Mayank is with Paul Weitzman at Culture Creative, Matt Luber at Luber Roklin and attorney Michael Donaldson at Donaldson & Callif.