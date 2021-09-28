‘We Own This City’: HBO Series Halts Production Due To Covid-19

Production on HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City has been temporarily suspended after a “Covid event” on-set, Details are not known. Filming has been underway in Baltimore, MD.

“Production will be paused on We Own This City this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” according to a statement provided to Deadline.

The six-hour limited series from The Wire executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, is based on The Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. The series will chronicle the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, and Jamie Hector star along with Thaddeus Street, Tray Chaney, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, and Chris Clanton.

Simon and Pelecanos write the series with The Wire scribes Ed Burns and Bill Zorzi. Simon, Pelecanos and Burns also executive produce with Kary Antholis, Nina K. Noble and Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also directs. Zorzi is writer and co-executive producer. Dwight Watkins also serves as writer.



We Own This City is the latest TV show to temporarily suspend shooting after members of the production tested positive for Covid-19. They include Netflix’s Bridgerton, HBO’s Westworld and Hulu comedy Woke among others.