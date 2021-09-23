Constantin Pacts With RTL In Germany; BBC Hit ‘Waterloo Road’ Returns; Zinc Appoints Former Shine Exec; ‘Timescape’ Deal — Global Briefs

Constantin Inks RTL Licensing Deal

German mini-major Constantin Film has inked a multi-year licensing deal with local TV giant RTL that covers exclusive free-TV and streaming rights for all of Constantin’s theatrical productions. The pact covers all of the producer’s in-house and co-productions that begin filming from January 1. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal will cover upcoming titles from filmmakers such as Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil), David Wnendt (Look Who’s Back), Til Schweiger (Rabbit Without Ears), and Doris Dörrie (Cherry Blossoms). Among highlights is the new film from Bora Dagtekin, whose Suck Me Shakespeer school comedy trilogy is the most successful German-language franchise of the last decade. Constantin and RTL have previously partnered on films and series including limited series The Allegation, comedy Weil wir Champions sind (Because We’re Champions), and Strafe (Punishment).

Zinc Appoints Former Shine TV MD

UK factual outfit Zinc Media Group has appointed Tanya Shaw as Managing Director, Zinc Television. Shaw, latterly Managing Director of Shine TV, will be responsible for the company’s TV labels based in London and Manchester and is tasked with accelerating growth of premium unscripted content, both domestically and globally, across the group. Shaw was Managing Director of Shine TV for six years, a role in which she oversaw a variety of factual series, including the global hit MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef. In addition, Shaw also helped grow the travelling brands Hunted and The Island with Bear Grylls into returning series. She came to Shine TV from her role as Commissioning Editor of Features and Formats at the BBC.

BBC Hit Waterloo Road Returns

Waterloo Road, the well-received contemporary drama series set in a UK comprehensive school, is returning to BBC One. The new series of Waterloo Road will be set and made in Greater Manchester and produced by Wall to Wall ( New Tricks) in co-production with Rope Ladder Fiction, the new Manchester-based label from Cameron Roach, who executive-produced the previous series of Waterloo Road in both Rochdale and Greenock. Originally airing on the BBC from 2006-2015, Waterloo Road was among the BBC’s most popular and longest-running TV dramas. After launching on BBC iPlayer it was among the top five most-watched shows for young audiences on the platform.

Empress Road Takes Tsirbas Sci-Fi

EXCLUSIVE: Empress Road has acquired worldwide sales rights to dinosaur time-travel film Timescape. TVA has taken Canadian rights, releasing in February 2022. Empress Road Pictures will handle rest of world. Director Aristomenis Tsirbas previously directed 2007 animated film Battle For Terra featuring the voices of Chris Evans, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosana Arquette, David Cross, Danny Glover and Mark Hamill. Timescape, produced by Fullum Films and filmed in Canada , stars Sofian Oleniuk, Lola Rossignol-Arts and Nathaniel Amranian. Pic follows a brilliant young boy who discovers a mysterious craft that crash lands in a nearby forest. While attempting to figure out how to operate the vessel, he and a young girl are catapulted back in time.