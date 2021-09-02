How To Watch The 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies & Coverage Live On Saturday, September 11, 2021

Most of the major networks are going all out next Saturday to cover the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. A least four networks are broadcasting live that day from Lower Manhattan as commemorative events are held at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial and other sites connected with the tragedy.

At Ground Zero, family members will read the names of loved ones they lost in the World Trade Center attack. There will be six moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the towers was struck, when each fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

The program will commence at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. The commemoration is expected to conclude at about 1:00 p.m. Then, at sundown, the annual Tribute in Light will illuminate the sky above Ground Zero.

Politico has reported that President Biden will be in attendance for some part of the Ground Zero observances on Saturday, but the White House has not confirmed that.

Former President George W. Bush will deliver keynote remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The livestream for that event starts at 9:45 a.m. ET on the Flight 93 National Memorial Facebook Page.

Below is an outline of what the networks have planned on this national day of mourning.

ABC

Good Morning America Saturday – A special edition of the show will air at 7:00 a.m. ET

9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers – World News Tonight anchor David Muir and GMA‘s Robin Roberts will lead live coverage of events from Lower Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Programming will include ceremonies at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, Shanksville and elsewhere. Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

CNN

The network will have live coverage of events in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Fox News will air the moments of silence corresponding with the attacks “beginning in the 8 a.m. ET hour.”

Fox & Friends Weekend, America’s Newsroom, Cavuto Live and Fox News Live will all broadcast from Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

The Five – The Fox News roundtable will air live from Citi Field ahead of the MLB’s New York Mets versus New York Yankees game, preempting regularly scheduled programming. Former Mets’ manager Bobby Valentine and retired Mets’ player Mike Piazza, both whom were with the team in 2001, are scheduled to join. Airs: 5 p.m. ET

NBC

Today – Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor a special edition of the show starting at at 7 a.m. ET.

NBC News Special Report – Guthrie and Kotb will be joined by Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at 8:30 a.m. for continuing coverage from New York, D.C. and Shanksville.

NBC Nightly News – Lester Holt will round out NBC’s programming from Ground Zero.

MSNBC

Alex Witt, Lindsey Reiser and Kendis Gibson will anchor live coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET from Ground Zero. At 8 a.m. ET, MSNBC will air the Ground Zero commemoration ceremony live with additional coverage from Hallie Jackson and Andrea Mitchell in Washington, D.C. Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams pick up continuing coverage at 12 p.m. ET from Ground Zero.

TELEMUNDO

20 Years Later: We’ll Never Forget – Noticias Telemundo anchors José Díaz-Balart and Arantxa Loizaga lead the three-hour news special live from Ground Zero. They will be joined by correspondents

from Washington, New York and the Pentagon.