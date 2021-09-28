WarnerMedia Kids & Family Adds Gloria Ponce & Sowon Sawyer To Creative & Programming Team

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is bolstering its creative and programming team with the addition of Gloria Ponce and Sowon Sawyer. Ponce, who joined the company earlier this year, has taken on the new role of Senior Creative Executive, while Sawyer has been tapped as Vice President of Program Planning. Both will report into Head of Kids & Family Programming, Amy Friedman, with Sawyer having a dual report into Meredith Gertler, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Planning, HBO and HBO Max.

Ponce and Sawyer will be charged with creative content development and strategic program planning respectively, for the recently launched programming blocks Cartoonito and ACME Night, as well as other content and programming initiatives across HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

As Senior Creative Executive for WarnerMedia Kids & Family Originals, Ponce oversees the creative development of live-action original content across ages 6-11 and family audiences. She currently has more than 15 shows in development for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, with an emphasis on Latinx-focused programming.

Prior to her new role at WarnerMedia, Sawyer previously led the Scheduling Strategy for SundanceTV at AMC Networks. Before that, Sawyer worked for 11 years at Nickelodeon in program planning and strategy for TeenNick, NickJr., and NickToons. She also served as a founding co-chair of AMC Networks’ diversity, equity & inclusion committee. Sawyer has also held roles at Honest Entertainment and Sunbow Entertainment.