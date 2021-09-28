WarnerMedia Access Adds Early Career Bootcamp With Focus On Underserved Communities

WarnerMedia Access, the company’s initiative to cultivate the next generation of content creators and executives while expanding access to underserved communities, has kicked off its latest fellowship opportunity: the WarnerMedia Access Early Career Bootcamp.

The weeklong intensive workshop, which kicked off Monday and runs through Friday, introduces Hollywood careers to a cohort of 40 participants from the Indigenous, disabled, transgender, and MENASA and other Muslim communities. A total of 10 fellows each were chosen from partner organizations RespectAbility, IllumiNative, Transgender Film Center and the Muslim Public Affairs Council. (See the participants here).

As part of the program, participants will receive a comprehensive snapshot of entertainment industry careers through roundtable discussions with up-and-coming talent and junior executives. The conversations will include how break into the industry and offer tools to jump-start careers.

“We are increasing exposure, access, resources, and opportunity for people who too often face socio-economic barriers that prevent them from even considering a career in the entertainment industry,” said Karen Horne, SVP Equity and Inclusion at WarnerMedia. “Our goal is to reach this untapped demographic and amplify their unique voices early in order to cultivate a steady flow of content creators that will eventually feed the professional pipeline, from writers to future executives.”

The program joins others facilitated by WarnerMedia including two that focus on up-and-coming writers.