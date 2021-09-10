Warner Bros. Moves ‘Mad Max’ Spinoff ‘Furiosa’ To Memorial Day Weekend 2024; ‘Salem’s Lot’ To Debut Early Fall 2022

The Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Mad Max spinoff Furiosa will now open on May 24, 2024 instead of June 23, 2023, Warners has just announced.

Meanwhile New Line’s Stephen King adaptation Salem’s Lot will open in the post Labor Day frame of Sept. 9, 2022 next year. That has been a rich period at the box office for Warner Bros and New Line horror fare, however, this year with James Wan’s Malignant on HBO Max, and up against Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ second weekend, that genre movie isn’t looking so strong.

Salem’s Lot is directed and adapted by Gary Dauberman. Producers are Roy Lee, Wan, Michael Clear and Mark Wolper. Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie, Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark and William Sadler star in the small town vampire movie.

George Miller’s Furiosa will be Australia’s biggest ever, and is prepping for a South Wales shoot next year. The production will inject at least $350M AUD into the local economy and create 850 jobs. Miller wrote the story and produces with Doug Mitchell. The character was introduced as the female counterpart to Max in Miller’s Mad Max Fury Road, the role originally played by Charlize Theron. Mad Max Fury Road made its world premiere at Cannes in 2015, grossed over $357M and won six Oscars with the film nominated for Best Picture and Miller as Director.