Warner Bros Sets 45-Day Window In Asia; Update On Amazon & Fulwell’s Spanish-Language Project ‘Boundless’ – Global Briefs

Warner’s 45-Day Window In Asia

Upcoming titles from Warner Bros released in Asia will be available on HBO Go 45 days after their theatrical bow, the studio announced today. The territories covered include Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. First up will be The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It followed by Space Jam: A New Legacy on September 3 and In The Heights on September 16. HBO Max has not yet launched in the covered territories. Yesterday, WarnerMedia confirmed HBO Max will be rolling out into further countries across this year and the next. “This new windowing strategy is great news for fans that haven’t been able to catch our movies in cinemas. With the addition of the latest Warner Bros. movie slate, HBO GO continues its reputation as the region’s exclusive streaming home for the very biggest and best from the world of entertainment,” said Amit Malhotra, Managing Director for HBO Max / HBO GO in Southeast Asia and India.

‘Boundless’ Update

Ambitious Spanish-language project Boundless will be released as both a three-part TV series and a separate film, it was confirmed today by producers Fulwell 73, for which this marks its first foray into Spanish content. As previously announced, the show is directed by Simon West and stars Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist). It will premiere initially on Amazon Prime Video in 2022 before heading to Spanish broadcaster RTVE; the series will be released first, followed by the feature. The project tells the epic story of the first circumnavigation of the world by explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan, who set sail from Spain over 500 years ago.