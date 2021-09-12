‘WandaVision’ Wins First Emmys For Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios took home its first two Emmy Awards on Saturday night for its acclaimed superhero series, WandaVision.

The Disney+ miniseries won out in the categories of Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. Production Designer Mark Worthington, Art Director Sharon Davis and Set Decorator Kathy Orlando accepted the former award, with Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, Assistant Costume Designer Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer Daniel Selon and Costume Supervisor Virginia Burton claiming the latter.

WandaVision earned a total of 23 Emmy nominations back in July. At upcoming Emmy ceremonies, the show will contend for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Elizabeth Olsen), Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Paul Bettany), Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kathryn Hahn), Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Original Main Title Theme Music, Original Music And Lyrics, Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Music Supervision, Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Related Story Creative Arts Emmys Winners List - Updating Live

Wandavision is a genre-bending series created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer, which picks up weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Watch on Deadline

At the first Creative Arts Emmys ceremony of 2021, Disney+ claimed six statuettes in total. Its beloved Star Wars series The Mandalorian received the awards for Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) and Prosthetic Makeup, with Black Is King claiming Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. (The latter award was juried—its winner, announced in advance of tonight’s ceremony.)

With its wins tonight, the streamer continued to build on its reputation as a notable player at the Emmys, laying the groundwork to exceed its eight wins from its first go-round at the Emmys last year.