MTV’s VMA Winners: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber Score Big

Lil Nas X won the marquee Video of the Year award for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance-loaded broadcast at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won three Moon Men during the ceremony — for Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year. Justin Bieber was also a multiple winner, scoring Artist of the Year and Best Pop Video for “Peaches” along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Lil Nas X’s “Montero” also won for Best Director and Visual Effects.
Bieber came in with a leading seven nominations. Megan Thee Stallion came in with the second-most noms, six, but went home empty-handed despite being in the mix for her and Cardi B’s video “Wap.”
Lil Nas X, Rodrigo and Bieber all performed during the show along with host Doja Cat, as well as Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran, The Kid Leroi (with Bieber) Kacey Musgraves, Jack Harlow (with Lil Nas X), Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, Twenty One Pilots, Normani and Ozuna.
Foo Fighters received the first VMA Global Icon Award during the show and performed after being presented by Billie Eilish, who took home the Video for Good trophy for “Your Power.”
The nod to the past of the VMAs included appearances by Madonna and Cyndi Lauper at the top of the show, as well as by original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth to present the Video of the Year winner. The first video played on MTV, the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star,” played over the closing credits.
Here’s the full list of tonight’s winners:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
BEST K-POP
BTS – “Butter”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo
May 2021: “drivers license”
BEST ROCK
John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
GROUP OF THE YEAR: BTS
SONG OF THE SUMMER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
