MTV’s VMA Winners: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber Score Big

Lil Nas X won the marquee Video of the Year award for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance-loaded broadcast at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won three Moon Men during the ceremony — for Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year. Justin Bieber was also a multiple winner, scoring Artist of the Year and Best Pop Video for “Peaches” along with Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Lil Nas X’s “Montero” also won for Best Director and Visual Effects.

Bieber came in with a leading seven nominations. Megan Thee Stallion came in with the second-most noms, six, but went home empty-handed despite being in the mix for her and Cardi B’s video “Wap.”

Lil Nas X, Rodrigo and Bieber all performed during the show along with host Doja Cat, as well as Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran, The Kid Leroi (with Bieber) Kacey Musgraves, Jack Harlow (with Lil Nas X), Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, Twenty One Pilots, Normani and Ozuna.

Foo Fighters received the first VMA Global Icon Award during the show and performed after being presented by Billie Eilish, who took home the Video for Good trophy for “Your Power.”

The nod to the past of the VMAs included appearances by Madonna and Cyndi Lauper at the top of the show, as well as by original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth to present the Video of the Year winner. The first video played on MTV, the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star,” played over the closing credits.

Here’s the full list of tonight’s winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

BEST POP

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Butter”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo

May 2021: “drivers license”

BEST ROCK

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

BEST LATIN

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

GROUP OF THE YEAR: BTS

SONG OF THE SUMMER: BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment