‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Doc Acquired By Screen Media, Will Premiere On Crackle Plus Networks In October

Screen Media announced today the acquisition of all rights to the documentary film Vince Carter: Legacy, which will premiere on the Crackle Plus Networks as an original title in October.

“Air Canada,” “Flying Man” and “Half-Man/Half-Amazing” were just a few nicknames attached to NBA star Vince Carter in his time with the Toronto Raptors, where he won Rookie of the Year honors with his high-flying game. Carter went on to become a Slam-Dunk Contest champion, an eight-time All Star, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the handful of players to score 51 points in a single game. He also may be the only player to ever to dunk on a 7’2″ defender by literally jumping over him.

What might be even more impressive, however, is Carter’s durability. High fly acts generally burn fast and bright, but Carter managed to play an NBA-record 22 seasons and, as his career wound down, was voted Teammate of the Year.

Through never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with NBA stars such as Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Dominique Wilkins and Kenny Smith, Legacy tells what it promises is the full, definitive story of Vince Carter.

With Legacy, Carter gave THINK450, the content and partnership engine of the National Basketball Players Association, exclusive access to document his historic 22nd and final NBA season. This all-access documentary honors his accomplishments while exploring the complex emotions of a farewell season unlike any other and the life transition that lies at its end.

“Our mission is to partner with players through storytelling,” said Christina Norman, Head of Content at THINK450. “It was our honor to help the longest-tenured member in our history tell his story of dedication and triumph.” Added Lineage CEO Anthony Rodriguez, whose company co-EP’d, “most of the world knows Vince Carter for his highlight-reel dunks—but as Legacy reveals, the man himself and his contributions to the game encompass far more than a few iconic moments.”

Vince Carter: Legacy was directed by Justin Polk and produced by Katie Zakula, Laurie Berger and Blake Armstrong. Lineage and THINK450 served as Executive Producers.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, on behalf of Screen Media, with Burton Chawla, Kyle Komen and Anthony Rodriguez of Lineage on behalf of the NBPA.

Vince Carter: Legacy joins a growing list of basketball-themed originals at Crackle. The network recently premiered six-episode docuseries, Promiseland, chronicling the rise of Memphis Grizzlies star and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. Previously, the network premiered On Point, a docuseries that follows top-ranked college basketball players Romeo Langford, Scottie Lewis and Emmitt Williams as they compete in summer AAU season, and Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, a documentary about the journey of LA Clippers player Serge Ibaka from the cement courts of The Republic of Congo to the NBA.