‘Victories Greater Than Death’ Series Adaptation In Works At Amazon Studios From Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society

Amazon Studios has put in development Victories Greater Than Death, a series based on Charlie Jane Anders’ novel, from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. A writer is not yet attached. The project falls under Jordan’s overall deal at Amazon Studios.

Per the synopsis: “High school can be rough. It’s hard to fit in, yet impossible to be invisible, and when everyone is desperately trying to figure out who they are and where they are going in life it doesn’t help Tina that she’s hiding a deep secret. She’s the keeper of an interplanetary beacon that will activate someday soon, calling her home as the clone of an alien charged with saving the galaxy. But, for as much as she feels destined to fulfill her mission, she first has to grapple with the complications with the humans in her life. As Tina prepares to take on her journey with a group of teenage girls, they must grapple with learning to trust themselves and each other in this coming-of-age adventure.”

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will executive produce under the Outlier banner. Jane Anders also will executive produce, along with Dan Halstead and Nate Miller.

On the TV side, Outlier’s upcoming projects include the second season of Netflix’s Raising Dion, 61st Street for AMC, and the recently aired second season of David Makes Man for OWN.

Film projects on Outlier’s upcoming slate include Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Akwaeke Emezi’s anticipated novel You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty; Static Shock, a live action adaptation of the DC Comics series; Thomas Crown Affair written by Wes Tooke; an adaption of Black Leopard, Red Wolf by author Marlon James and adapted by Tarell McCraney; and the Danny Boyle-directed action/thriller Methuselah.

Jordan will next be seen in Journal For Jordan from Sony Pictures, directed by Denzel Washington. Jordan also produced.

Outlier is currently in pre-production on Creed 3 for MGM, which Jordan will direct as well as return to star in the role of Adonis Creed. Jordan is repped by M88, WME and attorney Greg Slewett.

Jane Anders’ debut novel All the Birds in the Sky received the 2017 Nebula Award for Best Novel from The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA), among other honors. . Her second novel, The City in the Middle of the Sky, won the award for Best Novel from Locus and received nominations for Best Novel from the Hugo Awards and Nebula Awards. Her Tor.com story “Six Months, Three Days” won the 2013 Hugo Award. She has also had fiction published by McSweeney’s, Wired, and Slate. Her journalism has appeared in Salon, the Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, among other outlets.