VFX Outfit Pixomondo Opening London Virtual Production Studio

Pixomondo, the Oscar-winning VFX Studio, is launching a London division that will offer virtual production services.

Alex Webster has been appointed as head of the London site, with a focus on growing the company’s virtual production services in Europe.

Pixomondo has three LED ‘volumes’ in Canada, and has set its sights on building a UK facility, with potential locations under review. The company also has operations in Germany’s Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

Alex Webster joins Pixomondo from Framestore, where he was managing director of pre-production.

“Over the last few years I have witnessed first-hand the speed with which the integration of VP with visualisation is reshaping the VFX industry. PXO is driving innovation in this space and making VP central to its workflow, becoming one of the most agile and creative studios working in the industry today. I’m thrilled to be working in close collaboration with the whole PXO team to design and build a state of the art integrated VP studio, which will combine teams in concept art, previs, virtual art and in-camera VFX with a brand-new LED volume in the UK,” said Webster.