The Venice Film Festival Carried Out 4,500 Covid Tests & Only Got 3 Positive Results

EXCLUSIVE: The Venice Film Festival, which wrapped last night, carried out 4,500 total Covid tests in 11 days, returning only three positive results, organizers have told us.

That’s a reassuringly low number for such a large international event (with around 10,500 accredited guests), but testament to the festival’s solid protocols.

By comparison, Cannes at one stage was averaging three positive cases per day, but it also carried out many more tests. At one stage Cannes festival chief Thierry Frémaux said the event carried out 3,000 tests in one day.

As for the three positive results in Venice, organizers told us that those people were “entrusted to the health authorities and they will follow the appropriate sanitary protocols”.

We are aware of at least one festival attendee who tested negative on departure from Italy but subsequently tested positive soon after arriving in their home country.

The festival wrapped last night with French abortion drama L’Evénement (Happening) scooping the top prize. You can check out our full list of winners here and our review of the Golden Lion winner here.

The glamorous 11-day event passed off with plenty of positive write-ups from critics and plenty of enthusiasm from guests, despite this year’s ticketing issues, a result of the high demand for seats in socially distanced venues.

Among protocols, the festival required that guests either displayed proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative Covid test. Theaters were socially distanced and masks were required in all festival venues. There were multiple Red Cross tents on site which were available for guests to get a free Covid test whenever required.

In early September, Italy’s Veneto region was averaging 9.4 Covid cases per 100,000 people, the third-highest number among Italy’s regions. Italy as a whole yesterday reported 5,190 new cases.