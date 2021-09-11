Venice Film Festival: ‘L’Événement’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘Hand Of God’ Takes Grand Jury Prize, Jane Campion Best Director, Penelope Cruz Best Actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal Best Screenplay – Full List

Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival concludes this evening with prizes including the Golden Lion about to be handed out inside the Lido’s Sala Grande. For the second year in a row, the world’s oldest film festival proved it would not let the pandemic cancel a physical event, and organizers put on a selection that was roundly praised by critics and audiences alike. (Scroll below for the winners list which is being updated live.)

There were a few hiccups along the way with longer than usual security lines causing some delegates to be delayed at press screenings, and the ticket reservations system was glitchy for many.

But the movies themselves comprised another fine crop from artistic director Alberto Barbera and the selection committee — both in and out of competition. There were standing ovations aplenty, including for the world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, though the Warner Bros/Legendary sci-fi epic is not up for any prizes tonight.

Related Story Venice Review: 'Another World'

Competing titles that were very warmly welcomed include Paolo Sorrentino’s very personal The Hand Of God, Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog (both from Netflix); Pablo Larrain’s Spencer with star Kristen Stewart already generating buzz; Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas in Official Competition; a new directing discovery in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature debut, The Lost Daughter; and many more.

In the past decade since Barbera returned, Venice has consistently delivered films that leap into awards season direct from the Lido and make it all the way to Oscar glory. Last year, the festival (simultaneously with Toronto) world premiered Nomadland, then gave it the Golden Lion before it went on to scoop the Oscars for Best Picture, Actress and Director. Chloe Zhao was not in town last year to collect her Golden Lion, but she is on the jury this year which is presided over by fellow Best Director Oscar winner, Bong Joon-ho.

Check back below to see the jury’s picks as we update the list of tonight’s winners live:

VENICE 78

Golden Lion

L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino

Silver Lion, Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Volpi Cup Best Actress

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Volpi Cup Best Actor

John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Special Jury Prize

Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Filippo Scotti, The Hand Of God

HORIZONS

Best Film

Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa

Best Director

Eric Gravel, A Plein Temps

Special Jury Prize

El Gran Movimiento, dir: Kiro Russo

Best Actress

Laure Calamy, A Plein Temps

Best Actor

Piseth Chhun, White Building

Best Screenplay

Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes: 107 Mothers

Best Short Film

Los Huesos, dirs: Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film

Imaculat, dirs: Monica Stan, George Chiper Lillemark

VENICE VR EXPANDED

Grand Jury Prize for Best VR

Goliath: Playing With Reality, dirs: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

Best VR Experience

Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li, dir: Blanca Li

Best VR Story

End Of Night, dir: David Adler

HORIZONS EXTRA

Audience Award Armani Beauty

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki