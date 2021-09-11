Venice Film Festival: ‘L’Événement’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘Hand Of God’ Takes Grand Jury Prize, Jane Campion Best Director, Penelope Cruz Best Actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal Best Screenplay – Full List

Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival concludes this evening with prizes including the Golden Lion about to be handed out inside the Lido’s Sala Grande. For the second year in a row, the world’s oldest film festival proved it would not let the pandemic cancel a physical event, and organizers put on a selection that was roundly praised by critics and audiences alike. (Scroll below for the winners list which is being updated live.)
There were a few hiccups along the way with longer than usual security lines causing some delegates to be delayed at press screenings, and the ticket reservations system was glitchy for many.
But the movies themselves comprised another fine crop from artistic director Alberto Barbera and the selection committee — both in and out of competition. There were standing ovations aplenty, including for the world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, though the Warner Bros/Legendary sci-fi epic is not up for any prizes tonight.
Competing titles that were very warmly welcomed include Paolo Sorrentino’s very personal The Hand Of God, Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog (both from Netflix); Pablo Larrain’s Spencer with star Kristen Stewart already generating buzz; Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas in Official Competition; a new directing discovery in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature debut, The Lost Daughter; and many more.
In the past decade since Barbera returned, Venice has consistently delivered films that leap into awards season direct from the Lido and make it all the way to Oscar glory. Last year, the festival (simultaneously with Toronto) world premiered Nomadland, then gave it the Golden Lion before it went on to scoop the Oscars for Best Picture, Actress and Director. Chloe Zhao was not in town last year to collect her Golden Lion, but she is on the jury this year which is presided over by fellow Best Director Oscar winner, Bong Joon-ho.
Check back below to see the jury’s picks as we update the list of tonight’s winners live:
VENICE 78
Golden Lion
L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino
Silver Lion, Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog
Volpi Cup Best Actress
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Volpi Cup Best Actor
John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Special Jury Prize
Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Filippo Scotti, The Hand Of God
HORIZONS
Best Film
Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa
Best Director
Eric Gravel, A Plein Temps
Special Jury Prize
El Gran Movimiento, dir: Kiro Russo
Best Actress
Laure Calamy, A Plein Temps
Best Actor
Piseth Chhun, White Building
Best Screenplay
Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes: 107 Mothers
Best Short Film
Los Huesos, dirs: Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film
Imaculat, dirs: Monica Stan, George Chiper Lillemark
VENICE VR EXPANDED
Grand Jury Prize for Best VR
Goliath: Playing With Reality, dirs: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla
Best VR Experience
Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li, dir: Blanca Li
Best VR Story
End Of Night, dir: David Adler
HORIZONS EXTRA
Audience Award Armani Beauty
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki
