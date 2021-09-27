×
‘Veep’: Matt Walsh & Timothy Simons To Host Rewatch Podcast

Veep
HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Veep is the latest series to get its own rewatch podcast series.

Matt Walsh and Timothy Simons, who starred in the HBO comedy, are to host Second in Command: A Veep Rewatch Podcast.

The audio series will launch on podcast platforms and YouTube on October 12.

Walsh played Mike McLintock and Simons starred as Jonah Ryan on the long-running series alongside Julia Louis Dreyfus.

Each week they will rewatch one episode of Veep and reveal exclusive stories from filming, play trivia, answer fan questions, talk with political commentators about the show’s often absurd politics and more. Expect familiar faces from the show to appear as well.

The series comes from Kast Media, the company behind Welcome To The OC, Bitches, and The Friendship Onion.

“On Second in Command I’m excited to sit down with Tim and interview some of the truly great people who were an integral part of Veep and it’s historic run through the annals of political comedy history,” said Walsh.

“I’m a sucker for nostalgia and the idea of revisiting a wonderful working experience with one of my best friends is something I’m truly excited for,” said Simons.

