Deadline Hires Valerie Complex As Associate Editor & Film Writer

Deadline has hired Valerie Complex as its new Associate Editor/Film Writer. The longtime freelance writer covering the film industry arrives from Gizmodo, where she was an editor at the company’s genre vertical io9.

Complex, based in New York, will take on several roles as Deadline continues its editorial expansion, working closely with the film team lead by Co-Editor in Chief Mike Fleming Jr, and joining the editor desk as well as our reviews department. She kicked the latter off Thursday by penning Deadline’s review of the Toronto Film Festival opener Dear Evan Hansen. She also is a member of this year’s TIFF Platform jury.

As part of Complex’s aim to help give voice to marginalized communities in the entertainment and media industries, she will also team with Deadline’s Senior TV Reporter Rosy Cordero as co-host of Deadline’s award-winning New Hollywood podcast.

An avid lover of Japanese animation, comics and all things film, Complex has previously had bylines in Variety, THR, Collider, Harper’s Bazar and at Condé Nast. She also has a graphic-novel book deal.

“Valerie is a graceful writer with a bold voice and we are eager to see her flourish on the Deadline platform,” Fleming said Friday.

Complex can be reached at vcomplex@deadline.com