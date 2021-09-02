Utopia Picks Up U.S. Rights To Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane Birkin Pic ‘Jane By Charlotte’

EXCLUSIVE: Utopia has acquired the U.S. rights to Cannes Film Festival feature documentary Jane By Charlotte, the portrait of Jane Birkin by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The film was recently announced as part of the New York Film Festival spotlight section lineup.

Actress, model, singer-songwriter and fashion icon Birkin has appeared in more than 70 films and on albums with her former lover Serge Gainsbourg. Their daughter, the actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, whose credits include Lars von Trier movies such as Antichrist and Nymphomaniac, makes her directorial debut on Jane By Charlotte, which exposes their mother-daughter relationship.

Gainsbourg, Mathieu Ageron, Maxime Delauney and Romain Rousseau produced the film, with cinematography by Adrien Bertolle and editing by Tianès Montasser.

Utopia will release theatrically in the U.S. in 2022. The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo on behalf of Utopia and The Party Film Sales on behalf of the filmmakers.

DiGiacomo, Head of Content for Utopia, said: “Charlotte Gainsbourg’s artful and intimate portrait of her mother, the cultural icon Jane Birkin, is a compelling and layered look at the woman behind the mythology, as well as a deeply touching love story between mother and daughter; Utopia is honored to be able to work with Charlotte to bring this gem to Jane’s existing fans and awaken a generation of new ones.”