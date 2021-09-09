Usher, Priyanka Chopra & Julianne Hough Set For ‘The Activist’, CBS Competition Series From Global Citizen

Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough are set to co-host the Global Citizen competition series from CBS, The Activist. The five-week reality series premieres Friday, Oct. 22 from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT via CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The Activist is a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment.

Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.

“Combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events, and Alternative Programming for CBS. “We’re thrilled to have Usher, Priyanka, and Julianne as part of the series, guiding our CBS audience through the journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world.”

The series is produced by Global Citizen, the international education and advocacy organization working to catalyze the movement to end extreme poverty, that produced the recent Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World, and Deviant Media.