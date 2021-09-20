U.S. To Lift Travel Ban On EU & UK From November — Report Confirmed By EU’s Ambassador To U.S.

Vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. from the EU and UK from November, the Financial Times is reporting.

According to the FT, President Biden will announce the move this morning U.S. time, marking the end of the 18-month travel ban that came into play at the beginning of the pandemic.

The update has been tweeted by the EU’s ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, who wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU.”

Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU. https://t.co/XPwtvlMBWw… — Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis 🇪🇺 (@EUAmbUS) September 20, 2021

Travellers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding planes bound for the U.S. USA Today is reporting that a negative Covid-19 test taken three days prior to departure will also be required.

Under the current policy, only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions can travel to the states if they have been in the UK or EU in the previous 14 days.

The UK has been lobbying for months for the U.S. to reopen its borders to Blighty. Today’s eagerly awaited news will be music to the ears of industry and tourists alike.

The BBC’s North American Editor Jon Sopel is also confirming the FT’s story, stating: “Though details have not been given, it is thought that the relaxation of the rules will come in time for people to travel over Thanksgiving.”

We are waiting official confirmation from President Biden’s administration and will update once that comes through.