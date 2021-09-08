Unvaccinated Californians Have The Same Infection Rate As People In America’s Least-Vaccinated State: Mississippi

The disparity between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated in California has never been more stark.

State health officials released data on Wednesday that put the 7-day case rate per 100,000 for unvaccinated residents on par with that seen in Mississippi as a whole which, earlier this week, was crowned America’s least-vaccinated state by AP, which put the portion of fully vaccinated residents at 38%. California has 56% of all its eligible residents vaccinated.

New numbers from the Golden State show that for the week of August 22 – August 28, “the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 80.12 per 100,000 per day.” The case rate among all residents of the Magnolia State is 80 per 100,000, according to the New York Times. (The 7-day case rate per 100,000 is thought to be a good measure of infection spread because it is an average and operates on a 7-day lag, which smooths out day-to-day fluctuations.)

Mississippi has been ravaged by Covid. Hospitals, stretched thin, have been setting up makeshift tents in parking lots and partnering with at least one international Christian aid organization, Samaritan’s Purse, which usually operates in locales such as Haiti, the Philippines, Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ironically, cases among California’s unvaccinated are rising even as the state’s overall numbers are dropping.

On Wednesday, the state reported 7,274 new cases, that’s less than half of the summer surge high on August 10 of nearly 16,000 new cases. The state’s overall 7-day number of cases per 100,000 has fallen, as well, from 32.1 on the 10th to 24.4 on Wednesday. Among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older, the case rate is just 10.33 per 100,000 per day. The rate among the unvaccinated is 7.8 times the rate among the vaccinated.