‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Renewed For Third Run At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is heading for more Unsolved Mysteries.

The streamer has renewed the reboot of the classic true crime series for a third volume. The series was originally ordered in January 2019, as first revealed by Deadline, with the first six episodes, known as volume one airing in July 2020, before volume two launched in October 2020.

The third tranche of episodes, from this renewal deal, will launch in summer 2022.

The series comes from the original creators Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Stranger Things exec producer Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment. It will feature more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences – the first two volumes have included stories such as a strange death in Oslo, tsunami spirits in Japan and UFOs in Massachusetts.

Following the launch of the first twelve episodes, over 5,000 tips have been submitted to the Unsolved Mysteries team, including one that encouraged the FBI to reopen its investigation into Alonzo Brooks’ death, which was featured in an episode in volume one.

Executive producers for the series include Terry Dunn Meurer for Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment.

Dunn said, “The Unsolved Mysteries production team at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions couldn’t be more excited about developing volume 3 of our successful Netflix series. We’re currently in production on more intriguing mysteries and we look forward to our viewers’ help in solving the new cases next summer. Thank you to our Unsolved Mysteries fans who have made the series such a huge success.”

“We feel thrilled and privileged to be filming volume 3 of Unsolved Mysteries. The massive success of our last two volumes on Netflix proved that there is enduring and passionate love for this iconic franchise, and we can’t wait to dig into more of the stories that Unsolved Mysteries tells so uniquely well. 21 Laps is committed to emotional humanist stories, and to be able to tell more of these true stories of mystery alongside Cosgrove/Meurer who produced the original series, is a dream come true,” added Levy and Barry.