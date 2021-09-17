Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain May Require Vaxx Proof Or Recent Negative Test

A new health order may require proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for admission to Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and major concert attractions.
The Los Angeles Times reported that a “top health official” confirmed that the passes will be required starting Oct. 7. Such major events as the Rolling Stones concert at SoFi Stadium later in the month may also be affected, as the rule covers “mega events,” defined as those with crowds of more than 10,000 people.
“It’s only for those theme parks that have over 10,000 visitors. For parks that are smaller, they will not be covered by this,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a briefing Thursday.
Universal Studios Hollywood issued a statement that “theme parks have not been categorized as mega-event venues in previous county health orders, and have different operational capabilities and practices. We are reviewing the updated order with health officials with that context in mind.”
Six Flags spokesperson Alex French said in a statement: “We will continue to comply with all Los Angeles County Department of Public Health mandates.”
The mandates at Los Angeles County’s largest theme parks are more extensive than what the state requires. The state does not require vaccinations or testings for outdoor events, but merely encourages them. It does require them for indoor events with at least 1,000 attendees.
The new Los Angeles.health order will also require proof of vaccination at county restaurants, indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges.
