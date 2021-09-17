Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain May Require Vaxx Proof Or Recent Negative Test

A new health order may require proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for admission to Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and major concert attractions.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a “top health official” confirmed that the passes will be required starting Oct. 7. Such major events as the Rolling Stones concert at SoFi Stadium later in the month may also be affected, as the rule covers “mega events,” defined as those with crowds of more than 10,000 people.

“It’s only for those theme parks that have over 10,000 visitors. For parks that are smaller, they will not be covered by this,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a briefing Thursday.