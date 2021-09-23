Universal Reserves Several Dates On 2024 Theatrical Release Calendar

Universal joins Disney and 20th Century Studios in planning a theatrical release schedule for 2024, however, the studio didn’t name any titles.

The only hardcore titles that has been dated in 2024 is Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Mad Max spinoff Furiosa on May 24, Memorial Day weekend, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and 20th Century Studios’ Avatar 3 on Dec. 24.

Universal has RSVP’ed the following dates for 2024: Jan. 12, Feb. 9 (for an animated film), Wednesday, Feb. 14; March 22 (animated film), May 10, June 21, an Illumination title on Wednesday, July 3; Blumhouse film on Sept. 13, animated film on Sept. 27, Blumhouse title on Oct. 18 and a feature film on Dec. 25, which falls on a Wednesday. And no word if these titles will be going day-and-date on Peacock and in theaters.

In regards to Uni dating on top of other studios: Disney/Marvel has a movie on Feb. 16 dated. Disney has a live-action event film on March 22. Universal will follow an untitled Disney Pixar film on June 14 with their animated movie. Disney has a live action film on July 5, and as we mentioned Avatar 3 bows before Uni’s Christmas title, but there’s always lots of room on the marquee for titles at the end of the year.

Universal before today’s 2024 dating also had March 29 on hold, and that still remains for another untitled movie.