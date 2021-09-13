William Morrow Sets Memoir Deal On Luis Elizondo, Former Head Of U.S. UFO Program

HarperCollins imprint William Morrow signed up North American publishing rights to a new memoir from Luis Elizondo, the former head of the U.S. Government’s UFO program, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). Elizondo was recently featured in a CBS 60 Minutes story about the potential existence of UFOs.

Following the Pentagon’s recent report to Congress regarding UFOs, Elizondo was quoted saying, “The American people now know a small portion of what I and my colleagues in the Pentagon have been privy to: That these UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) are not secret U.S. technology, that they do not seem to belong to any known allies or adversaries, and that our intelligence services have yet to identify a terrestrial explanation for these extraordinary vehicles. This conversation is only just beginning.”

Elizondo spent the majority of his military career as a senior Intelligence Officer, hunting drug traffickers, terrorists, and spies around the world on behalf of the U.S. government and various branches of the military. In 2008, he was asked to be part of the Pentagon’s secretive UFO program. In 2010 he became its Director and led the effort to study UFOs around the world. In 2017, he resigned from his position in protest of excessive government secrecy regarding UFOs. Since then, he has led the global disclosure effort. Elizondo’s deal was brokered by Dan Farah of Farah Films & Management and Yfat Reiss Gendell of YRG Partners. William Morrow’s Mauro DiPreta signed up the book.