U.S. To Ease Travel Restrictions On Visitors From UK, European Union

The United States plans to ease restrictions on travel by visitors from the UK and the European Union, allowing the entry of foreign nationals as long as they are fully vaccinated.

The EU’s ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU.”

Travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding planes bound for the U.S. USA Today reported that a negative Covid-19 test also will be required within three days of departure.

The travel restrictions were first imposed early in the pandemic by President Donald Trump, and his successor Joe Biden continued the strict protocols. But the restrictions became a source of friction between the U.S. and European countries, some of whom bristled that the easing of travel bans early this summer was not reciprocated.

The Financial Times first reported the news, and it was confirmed by other outlets. The restrictions would be lifted in November.

The news will be good news not just for Europeans wishing to visit their families and friends in the U.S., but for the travel industry in general. Airlines in particular have experienced steep drops in business travel to the United States.