Twitter Rolls Out ‘Super Follows’ – Lets Users Offer Fans Monthly Subscriptions For “Extra Content, Conversation”

has finally rolled out ‘Super Follows’ to a small group of U.S. users, allowing them to offer a range of monthly subscriptions for “an extra level of content and conversation.”

It first introduced the feature over the summer when it started taking applications – it said thousands applied — and choosing a handful of accounts to start. A few creators selected for its initial group include skincare guru Tiara Willis and king of #NBATwitter, Josiah Johnson. As Super Follows rolls out more widely, “comedians, creators, writers, pop culture commentators, and experts in fields such as esports, skincare and more will have the opportunity to earn revenue on a monthly basis, Twitter said on its blog site.

People in this group will be able to customize the price point of their monthly subscription – at $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 – and take home up to 97% of revenue each month, after fees. In return, their supporters that choose to subscribe will have access to bonus content, subscriber-only conversations, and Super Follower badges that will show up next to their name whenever they reply to your Tweets.

“During this initial phase, we hope to learn how people are using Super Follows and get their feedback on new features we add along the way,” Twitter said.

There’s currently a waitlist to be on. “Please feel free to apply for the waitlist,” Twitter said, by swiping open the sidebar on the Home timeline, tapping on Monetization, then selecting Super Follows.

Twitter clarified in an end note the return after fees means: *After third-party platform fees on in-app purchases, up to $50,000 in lifetime earnings across monetization products. After $50,000 in lifetime earnings, you can earn up to 80% of revenue after in-app purchase fees.”