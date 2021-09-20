You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 29 New Deaths, 2,130 New Positive Cases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Emmys Winners List: 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' & 'Queen's Gambit' Dominate
Read the full story

Twitter To Settle Shareholder Securities Lawsuit For $809.5 Million

Twitter
zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Twitter said Monday that it has agree to settle a consolidated securities class action lawsuit brought against in 2016 that if approved will see the social media giant pay out $809.5 million.

The suit, which originated in 2016 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claimed Twitter violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act by knowingly misleading investors over some of its metrics, which “caused the price of Twitter common stock to be artificially inflated during the Class Period,” according to the original lawsuit.

The class action was filed on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Twitter common stock between February 6-July 28, 2015.

Twitter today said the binding settlement agreement “resolves all claims asserted against the company and the other named defendants without any admission, concession or finding of any fault, liability or wrongdoing by the Company or any defendant.”

Watch on Deadline

The company said it intends to use cash on hand to pay the proposed settlement, which remains subject to court approval. Twitter expects to record a charge for it in Q3 2021.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad